Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 232,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 162,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Down 20.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.
