Horizen Price Reaches $13.15 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $13.15 or 0.00063550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $158.99 million and $7.32 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00250661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00084575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003361 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.