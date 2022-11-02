Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 66,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

