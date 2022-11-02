Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,822 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.17. 150,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 163.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CORZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.28.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

