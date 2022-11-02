Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. 33,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

