Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after purchasing an additional 302,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after purchasing an additional 413,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 4,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

