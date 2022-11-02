Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 4,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.