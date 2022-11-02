Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,204.85. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,260.35. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

