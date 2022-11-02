Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.79 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.6 %

HST traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,017,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,311. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.