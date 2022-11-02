Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Hostess Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.
Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $26.79.
Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Further Reading
