Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Hostess Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $26.79.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.