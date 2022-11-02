Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.