Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.
Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.1 %
Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.54.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
