Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,477. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.