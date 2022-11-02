Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $470.43. 18,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.67. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.