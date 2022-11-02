Hourglass Capital LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes makes up 2.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Federated Hermes worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,905. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

