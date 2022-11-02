Hourglass Capital LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,005,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock worth $647,247 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. 21,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

