Hourglass Capital LLC Invests $4.16 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. M&T Bank comprises about 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.68. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.