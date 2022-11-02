Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 627,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,155,396. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

