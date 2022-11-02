Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. 42,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,978. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

