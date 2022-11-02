Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,532,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 133,645 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 99,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 492,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,480,046. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

