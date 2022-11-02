Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.39 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 274,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,016. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

