H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

NYSE HRB opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

