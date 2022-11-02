HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,108 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for about 1.4% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of HubSpot worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.42.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $26.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.59. 39,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -133.86 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

