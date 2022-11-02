Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $17,185.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $17,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,514.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. 10,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.