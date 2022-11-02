Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,443. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $146,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,730 shares of company stock valued at $252,107. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

