Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 67 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

HY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $520.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

