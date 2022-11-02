ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.65-$11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.65-11.85 EPS.

ICON Public Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ICLR traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $192.92. 569,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,294. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

