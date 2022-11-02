IDEX Achieves Market Cap of $38.61 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and $2.73 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

