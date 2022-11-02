Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 263 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBZ stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,157 shares of company stock worth $2,395,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

