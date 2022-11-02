Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

NYSE PSX opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

