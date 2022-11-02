Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1,439.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,575 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

