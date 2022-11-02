Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 20.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

