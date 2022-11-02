Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.31 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,535.00 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,560.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,226.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,150.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

