Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

