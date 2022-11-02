Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,183 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.



