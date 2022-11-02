Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.57 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 121,557 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.