Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,010 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.8 %

HPQ stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

