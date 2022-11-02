Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

