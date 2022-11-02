Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,745 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

