Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.