Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

