Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 112,543 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,543 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

