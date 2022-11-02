Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 137,750 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

