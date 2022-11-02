Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 29,029 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

