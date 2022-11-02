Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 40,716 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 283,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,846 shares of company stock valued at $25,483,190. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.