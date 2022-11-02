Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Markel worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,207.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,260.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

