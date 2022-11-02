Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 22,855 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Storage Stock Performance

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.99. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

