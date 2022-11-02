Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 29,773 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,773 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 270.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 113.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

