Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,694 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Waters by 568.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,313,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Waters by 42.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $307.44 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

