IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $714.15 million, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.43.

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

