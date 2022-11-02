IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.88

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 24679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at $2,912,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.